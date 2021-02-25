ADVISORY CONGO-SECURITY/ITALY-FUNERAL

Funeral for Italian envoy to Congo and his bodyguard
Start: 25 Feb 2021 07:18 GMT
End: 25 Feb 2021 09:15 GMT
ROME - Funeral for Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio and carabinieri bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci who were killed in an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo takes place in Rome's Santa Maria degli Angeli church.
SCHEDULE:
0715GMT - Arrivals at Rome's Santa Maria degli Angeli church (REUTERS)
0815GMT - Funeral expected to begin (RAI POOL)
