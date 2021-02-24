ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/SUPPLY CHAINS +TAPE PLAYBACK+

Biden discusses U.S. supply chains with members of congress
Start: 24 Feb 2021 19:21 GMT
End: 24 Feb 2021 19:25 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with a bipartisan group of House and Senate members to discuss U.S. supply chains.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com