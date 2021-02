ADVISORY UN-RIGHTS/

Lavrov, Blinken address Human Rights Council high-level session

Start: 24 Feb 2021 08:31 GMT

End: 24 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: THE SCHEDULE OF SPEAKERS BELOW IS NOT COMPREHENSIVE AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE

==

GENEVA - The high-level session of the Human Rights Council continues with speeches by various foreign ministers including Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, France's Jean-Yves Le Drian and Iran's deputy judiciary head Ali Bagheri-Kani.

SCHEDULE:

0830GMT Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

0852GMT U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken

1042GMT Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala

1050GMT French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

1114GMT Iran's deputy judiciary head Ali Bagheri-Kani

1132GMT UNHCR's Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Gillian Triggs

