ADVISORY OLYMPICS-IOC/NEWSER

IOC President Thomas Bach holds news conference

Start: 24 Feb 2021 17:00 GMT

End: 24 Feb 2021 17:20 GMT

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - IOC President Thomas Bach holds a news conference following an executive board meeting amid uncertainty surrounding whether the Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead later this year.

SCHEDULE:

1100-1500GMT Meeting

1700GMT News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: IOC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com