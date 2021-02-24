ADVISORY MYANMAR-POLITICS/PROTESTS

Anti-coup protesters march in Dawei in Myanmar

Start: 24 Feb 2021 03:36 GMT

End: 24 Feb 2021 03:52 GMT

DAWEI, MYANMAR - Anti-coup protesters holds a march to protest agains the military junta in south-eastern town of Dawei.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE MYANMAR / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "DAWEI WATCH"

DIGITAL: NO USE MYANMAR / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY "DAWEI WATCH"

Source: DAWEI WATCH

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Myanmar

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio:

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com