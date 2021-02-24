ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND-VACCINE-UPDATED

Thailand receives 200,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China
Start: 24 Feb 2021 03:01 GMT
End: 24 Feb 2021 03:33 GMT
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thailand receives 200,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China, and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is expected to be at the airport to greet the cargo.
0305GMT - Plane from Beijing lands
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Thailand
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com