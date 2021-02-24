ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-DUNKIRK

French Health Minister Olivier Veran holds newser in Dunkirk
Start: 24 Feb 2021 16:12 GMT
End: 24 Feb 2021 16:29 GMT
DUNKIRK - French Health Minister Olivier Veran holds a news conference after visiting the northern city of Dunkirk near the Belgian border which is registering a high rate of COVID-19 cases. Authorities are expected to announce stricter measures such as weekend lockdowns.
