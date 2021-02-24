ADVISORY CONGO-SECURITY/ITALY

Di Maio addresses Italian parliament over ambassador killing

Start: 24 Feb 2021 08:00 GMT

End: 24 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

ROME - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio addresses the lower house of parliament following the deaths of the country's envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo, his bodyguard and their driver.

SCHEDULE

0800GMT - Di Maio addresses the lower house of parliament

