ADVISORY CONGO-SECURITY/ITALY

Di Maio addresses Italian parliament over ambassador killing
Start: 24 Feb 2021 08:00 GMT
End: 24 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
ROME - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio addresses the lower house of parliament following the deaths of the country's envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo, his bodyguard and their driver.
0800GMT - Di Maio addresses the lower house of parliament
