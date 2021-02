Tiger Woods hospitalized after car crash

Start: 23 Feb 2021 22:19 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2021 22:25 GMT

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, USA - Outside Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where golfer Tiger Woods was reported to have been taken following a car accident.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Disasters / Accidents

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com