ADVISORY PEOPLE-WOODS/ACCIDENT

Golfer Tiger Woods hospitalized after single vehicle accident

Start: 23 Feb 2021 19:46 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2021 20:45 GMT

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, USA - aerials over the scene where golfer Tiger Woods was reported to have been in a car accident. Woods has been hospitalized on Tuesday after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, police said.

