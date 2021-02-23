ADVISORY MYANMAR-POLITICS/YANGON-UPDATE

People gathering at Myan Ni Kone Bridge protesting coup
Start: 23 Feb 2021 06:50 GMT
End: 23 Feb 2021 06:50 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO TECHNICAL REASONS.
YANGON, MYANMAR - People gathering at Myan Ni Kone Bridge in Yangon as they continue the fight to oppose the military coup.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE MYANMAR /NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MIZZIMA DAILY
DIGITAL: NO USE MYANMAR /NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY MIZZIMA DAILY
Source: MIZZIMA BURMESE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Myanmar
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com