ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-WHITE HOUSE--UPDATED

Beauty shot of White House as U.S. surpasses 500,000 deaths

Start: 23 Feb 2021 07:29 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks on the lives lost to COVID-19 as the U.S. nears 500,000 deaths, followed by a candle lighting ceremony and moment of silence.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com