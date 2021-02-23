ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-WHITE HOUSE--UPDATED

Beauty shot of White House as U.S. surpasses 500,000 deaths
Start: 23 Feb 2021 07:29 GMT
End: 23 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks on the lives lost to COVID-19 as the U.S. nears 500,000 deaths, followed by a candle lighting ceremony and moment of silence.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com