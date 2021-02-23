ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND-VACCINE

Thailand receives 200,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China

Start: 24 Feb 2021 02:50 GMT

End: 24 Feb 2021 03:00 GMT

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Thailand receives 200,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from China, and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is expected to be at the airport to greet the cargo.

SCHEDULE:

0305GMT - Plane from Beijing lands

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Thailand

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com