ADVISORY AUSTRALIA-MEDIA/FACEBOOK

Facebook Inc. announces it will restore Australian news pages

Start: 23 Feb 2021 04:54 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2021 05:19 GMT

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA – Australian Federal Treasurer speaks to news media as Facebook Inc. announces it will restore Australian news pages in the next few days after Canberra agreed to amend legislation that would force the social media giant to pay media companies for news content.

Location: Australia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

