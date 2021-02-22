ADVISORY NEWZEALAND-EARTHQUAKE/ANNIVERSARY--updated source/restrictions

New Zealand marks 10th anniversary of Christchurch earthquake
Start: 21 Feb 2021 23:26 GMT
End: 22 Feb 2021 00:54 GMT
CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - New Zealanders commemorate the ten year anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake, which killed 185 people and left thousands of people injured, with a national memorial service at Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL/NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL/ NO RESALE
Source: CHRISTCHURCH CITY COUNCIL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: New Zealand
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com