ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EVENT

WHO holds "Recover Better Together" campaign virtual event
Start: 23 Feb 2021 15:55 GMT
End: 23 Feb 2021 16:55 GMT
GENEVA - The World Health Organisation holds 'A Recovery Plan for the World - The Recover Better Together' Campaign virtual event. Participants include Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization, Ursula von der Leyen, President, European Commission Hugh Evans, CEO, Global Citizen, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Hugh Jackman, Actor, Singer, Producer & Global Citizen Ambassador Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO, Teneo, Billie Eilish, Singer-Songwriter & Activist.
SCHEDULE:
1600GMT - Event starts
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE
Source: WHO
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Switzerland
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com