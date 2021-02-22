ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EVENT

WHO holds "Recover Better Together" campaign virtual event

Start: 23 Feb 2021 15:55 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2021 16:55 GMT

GENEVA - The World Health Organisation holds 'A Recovery Plan for the World - The Recover Better Together' Campaign virtual event. Participants include Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization, Ursula von der Leyen, President, European Commission Hugh Evans, CEO, Global Citizen, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Hugh Jackman, Actor, Singer, Producer & Global Citizen Ambassador Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO, Teneo, Billie Eilish, Singer-Songwriter & Activist.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Event starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com