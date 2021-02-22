ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG-VACCINE

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam receives vaccine jab

Start: 22 Feb 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

HONG KONG CENTRAL LIBRARY, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her senior officials are expected to be the first to receive doses for the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine jabs on Monday (February 22).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com