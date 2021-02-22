ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BRIEFING

UK PM Johnson holds Downing Street news conference
Start: 22 Feb 2021 18:45 GMT
End: 22 Feb 2021 20:00 GMT
LONDON, ENGLAND - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference at Downing Street after announcing a roadmap out of the current coronavirus lockdown in Parliament earlier in the day.
SCHEDULE:
1900GMT - News conference
