ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

U.S. President Biden speaks as U.S. crosses 500,000th COVID-19 death

Start: 22 Feb 2021 23:00 GMT

End: 23 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks on the lives lost to COVID-19 as the U.S. nears 500,000 deaths, followed by a candle lighting ceremony and moment of silence.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com