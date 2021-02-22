ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

U.S. President Biden speaks as U.S. crosses 500,000th COVID-19 death
Start: 22 Feb 2021 23:00 GMT
End: 23 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks on the lives lost to COVID-19 as the U.S. nears 500,000 deaths, followed by a candle lighting ceremony and moment of silence.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com