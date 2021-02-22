ADVISORY EU-RECOVERY/

Michel, Lagarde and Georgieva discuss economic recovery

Start: 22 Feb 2021 13:53 GMT

End: 22 Feb 2021 14:53 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speak at high level EU parliamentary event on economic recovery.

SCHEDULE:

-Welcoming remarks by

- David SASSOLI, European Parliament President

- Eduardo FERRO RODRIGUES, President of the Portuguese parliament

Key note speeches from:

- António GUTERRES, Secretary General of United Nations

- Kristalina GEORGIEVA, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund

- Charles MICHEL, President of the European Council

- Ursula von der LEYEN President of the European Commission

- Christine LAGARDE, President of the European Central Bank

