ADVISORY EU-RECOVERY/

Michel, Lagarde and Georgieva discuss economic recovery
Start: 22 Feb 2021 13:53 GMT
End: 22 Feb 2021 14:53 GMT
BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speak at high level EU parliamentary event on economic recovery.
SCHEDULE:
-Welcoming remarks by
- David SASSOLI, European Parliament President
- Eduardo FERRO RODRIGUES, President of the Portuguese parliament
Key note speeches from:
- António GUTERRES, Secretary General of United Nations
- Kristalina GEORGIEVA, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund
- Charles MICHEL, President of the European Council
- Ursula von der LEYEN President of the European Commission
- Christine LAGARDE, President of the European Central Bank
