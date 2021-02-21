No goals at the Stade de La Meinau, as Strasburg and Angers play out a draw

Sunday's fixture between Strasburg and Angers delivered a goalless draw at the Stade de La Meinau. Strasburg were looking to continue their run, following a 2-1 victory against Metz. Angers were beaten 3-1 in the previous match against Nantes. As it stands, Strasburg and Angers currently occupy 15th and 10th spots in the league, with 29 points and 35 points respectively after 26 matches.

Both managers used all available substitutions. For Strasburg Jeanricner Bellegarde, Sanjin Prcic and Mahame Siby came on for Jean-Eudes Aholou, Ibrahima Sissoko and Dimitri Lienard, while Angers brought on Sofiane Boufal, Pierrick Capelle and Mathias Pereira Lage to replace Sada Thioub, Ibrahim Amadou and Thomas Mangani.

There were bookings for Ibrahima Sissoko and Stefan Mitrovic from Strasburg and Lois Diony for Angers.

Strasburg will next play Lille away, with Angers facing Lens at home.