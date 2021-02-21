Nimes squeeze past Bordeaux in 2-0 victory at Stade Des Costieres

Nimes beats Bordeaux 2-0 on Sunday at Stade Des Costieres. Nimes were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 2-0 victory against Dijon. Bordeaux, on the other hand, secured a point against Marseille in their previous match. Following today's result, Nimes and Bordeaux currently occupy 19th and 11th spots in the league, with 21 points and 33 points respectively after 26 matches.

Nimes dominated the first half, thanks to a goal from Birger Meling in the 14th minute, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Nimes continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, beginning with Renaud Ripart opening the scoring in the 71st minute. They managed to see the game out with a clean sheet and a final score of 2-0.

For Nimes Niclas Eliasson, Karim Aribi, Patrick Burner, Haris Duljevic and Matteo Ahlinvi came on for Anthony Briancon, Moussa Kone, Sofiane Alakouch, Karim Aribi and Yassine Benrahou, while Bordeaux brought on Nicolas De Preville, Amadou Traore, Mehdi Zerkane, Jimmy Briand and Maxime Poundje to replace Samuel Kalu, Enock Kwateng, Hatem Ben Arfa, Hwang Ui-Jo and Yacine Adli.

Nimes next face Nantes and Bordeaux are at home to Metz.