Montpellier work hard to secure a 1 goal win against Rennes

Montpellier strolled past Rennes with a 2-1 win on Sunday at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Lyon away (2-1), the other to Dijon at home (4-2). Rennes were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against St Etienne. After today's result, both teams are on 38 points and sit in 7th and 6th places respectively after 26 matches.

Montpellier found the net, beginning with a goal from Stephy Mavididi, 17 minutes in. Later, Montpellier took the lead with a goal form another goal from Stephy Mavididi, scoring his second goal, 27 minutes in, thereby seeing the first half to a 2-0.

Rennes took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Sehrou Guirassy, 78 minutes in. The game ended with a 2-1 victory for Montpellier.

For Montpellier Joris Chotard, Arnaud Souquet and Petar Skuletic came on for Teji Savanier, Sepe Elye Wahi and Stephy Mavididi, while Rennes replaced Clement Grenier, Eduardo Camavinga, Faitout Maouassa, Gerzino Nyamsi and Romain Del Castillo with Benjamin Bourigeaud, Jonas Martin, Adrien Truffert, Damien Da Silva and Martin Terrier.

There were bookings for Teji Savanier from Montpellier and Damien Da Silva and Faitout Maouassa for Rennes.

Montpellier will next play Reims away, with Rennes facing Nice at home.