Monaco squeeze past PSG in 2-0 victory at Parc Des Princes

PSG on Sunday lost to Monaco on a home defeat at Parc Des Princes. PSG were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the league. The most recent was against the Nice at home (2-1), the other to Marseille away (2-0). Monaco were unable to beat Lorient in a 2-2 draw. As it stands, PSG are currently 3rd with 54 points from 26 matches, while Monaco sit in 4th, with 52 points from 26.

Monaco dominated the first half, beginning with a goal from Sofiane Diop in the early minutes of the first 45 minutes, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Monaco started the second half on an intensified spirit, following a goal from Guillermo Maripan, 51 minutes in, sealing a resounding 2-0 victory for the away side.

For PSG Rafinha, Marco Verratti, Julian Draxler and Danilo Pereira came on for Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Mauro Icardi and Leandro Paredes, while Monaco brought on Stevan Jovetic, Djibril Sidibe, Aleksandr Golovin and Fode Toure to replace Wissam Ben Yedder, Ruben Aguilar, Sofiane Diop and Kevin Volland.

There were bookings for Idrissa Gueye, Presnel Kimpembe, Leandro Paredes and Kylian Mbappe from PSG and Aurelien Tchouameni for Monaco.

PSG will next play Dijon away, with Monaco facing Brest at home.