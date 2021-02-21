Metz ease past Nice with a 2-1 victory away

Metz snatched all three points from Nice in a 2-1 victory on Sunday, at Allianz Rivera. Both Nice and Metz arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Nice were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to PSG. Metz were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Strasburg. As the table looks today, Nice are in 16th place, with 29 points from 26 matches, while Metz sit in 5th, with 38 points from 26.

Metz started strongly in the first half, beginning with Kiki opening the scoring in the 15th minute. Later, Metz took the lead with a goal form a goal from Lamine Gueye, 38 minutes in and the first half ended 2-0.

Nice took the initiative in the second half, following a goal from Amine Gouiri in the 61st minute, and the game ended 2-1.

For Nice, Malik Sellouki, Stanley N`Soki and Morgan Schneiderlin came on for Vagner and Lamine Gueye, while Metz brought on Aaron Leya Iseka and Pape Ndiaga Yade to replace Vagner and Lamine Gueye.

There were bookings for Malik Sellouki from Nice and Kiki for Metz.

Metz and Nice will next play away to Bordeaux and Rennes respectively.