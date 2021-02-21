Lens take all 3 points, after 2-1 victory against Dijon

Lens enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Dijon at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday. Lens wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Reims in their previous game. Dijon, on the other hand, lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Nimes. At the moment, Lens are in 9th place on the table and has 37 points while Dijon sit in 20th with 15 points after 26 matches.

Lens started strong and were rewarded, beginning with Seko Fofana opening the scoring in the 30th minute to see out the first half 1-0.

Dijon took the lead in the second half, following Ngonda Muzinga opening the scoring in the 61st minute. However, Lens, 64 minutes in found the back of the net via a Simon Banza goal. The game ended with a 2-1 victory for Lens.

For Lens Simon Banza, Clement Michelin, Tony Mauricio, Issiaga Sylla and Yannick Cahuzac came on for Arnaud Kalimuendo, Jonathan Clauss, Gael Kakuta, Massadio Haidara and Seko Fofana, while Dijon replaced Mounir Chouiar, Jordan Marie, Sacha Boey, Senou Coulibaly and Didier Ndong for Moussa Konate, Bersant Celina, Chafik, Mihai Dobre and Anibal Chala.

The referee booked Loic Bade, Cheick Oumar Doucoure and Massadio Haidara for Lens and Aboubakar Kamara saw the red card, for Dijon.

Lens will next play Angers away, with Dijon facing PSG at home.