Depleted squad costs Lorient a heavy loss at home

Lille enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Lorient at the Stade Yves Allainmat on Sunday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Lorient arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 2-2 draw against Monaco. Lille are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As it stands, Lorient are in 18th place on the table and has 23 points while Lille sit in 1st with 58 points after 26 matches.

Lille started the game well, with Andrew Gravillon opening the rout in the 20th minute. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a goal from Jerome Hergault in the 23rd minute brought Lorient level. Lille took the lead thanks to a goal from Jose Fonte in the 38th minute to establish the 2-1. The score at half time was 2-1.

Lille continued to pile on the pressure the second half and were rewarded, with Jonathan Ikone opening the scoring, 59 minutes in. Later, Lille took the lead with a goal form a goal from Domagoj Bradaric in the 90th minute just before the final whistle. The game ended with a 4-1 victory for Lille.

The referee booked Fabien Lemoine and Thomas Monconduit for Lorient.

Lorient next face St Etienne and Lille are at home to Strasburg.