ADVISORY FLASH--NIGERIA-CRASH/

Small Nigerian military passenger plane crashes by Abuja airport

Start: 21 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 21 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT

ABUJA, NIGERIA - A small passenger plane belonging to the Nigerian military crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway due to engine failure on Sunday, Nigeria's aviation minister said.

