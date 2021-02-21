ADVISORY FLASH--NIGERIA-CRASH/

Small Nigerian military passenger plane crashes by Abuja airport
Start: 21 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 21 Feb 2021 12:00 GMT
ABUJA, NIGERIA - A small passenger plane belonging to the Nigerian military crashed while approaching the Abuja airport runway due to engine failure on Sunday, Nigeria's aviation minister said.
