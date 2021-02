Urban artists paint graffitis in Barcelona to support jailed rapper

Start: 21 Feb 2021 15:45 GMT

End: 21 Feb 2021 15:49 GMT

BARCELONA - Urban artists paint graffitis in Barcelona to support jailed rapper Pablo Hasel, known for his fiercely anti-establishment raps

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com