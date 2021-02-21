ADVISORY FLASH--7007-MYANMAR-POLITICS/NAYPYITAW-FUNERAL

Hundreds attended funeral of slained Myanmar protester

Start: 21 Feb 2021 10:15 GMT

End: 21 Feb 2021 10:19 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: FLASH CONTAINS GRAPHIC MATERIAL

NAYPYITAW, MYANMAR- Hundreds attend funeral of young woman protester, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who became the first death among anti-coup demonstrators on Friday. She was shot in the head on Feb. 9 in the capital, Naypyitaw.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: VIDEO OBTAINED BY REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Myanmar

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ BURMESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com