ADVISORY FLASH--7007-MYANMAR-POLITICS/NAYPYITAW-FUNERAL

Hundreds attended funeral of slained Myanmar protester
Start: 21 Feb 2021 10:15 GMT
End: 21 Feb 2021 10:19 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: FLASH CONTAINS GRAPHIC MATERIAL
NAYPYITAW, MYANMAR- Hundreds attend funeral of young woman protester, Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who became the first death among anti-coup demonstrators on Friday. She was shot in the head on Feb. 9 in the capital, Naypyitaw.
