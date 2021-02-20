St Etienne fail to take all 3 points, after 1-1 draw with Reims

On Saturday, St Etienne and Reims were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard. St Etienne were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches in the competition. The most recent was against the Rennes away (2-0), the other to Metz at home (1-0). Reims were unable to beat Lens in a 1-1 draw. After today's result, both teams are on 30 points and sit in 14th and 13th places respectively after 26 matches.

After an uneventful first half, Reims took the lead in the second half, following El Bilal Toure opening the scoring, 72 minutes in. However, they didn't maintain the lead for long though, an equalizer from a Charles Abi just before the final whistle brought St Etienne level, levelled the score at 1-1 draw.

For St Etienne, Arnaud Nordin, Adil Aouchiche, Charles Abi and Zaydou Youssouf came on for Dereck Kutesa, Arber Zeneli and Boulaye Dia, while Reims replaced Moussa Doumbia, El Bilal Toure and Mouhamadou Drammeh with Dereck Kutesa, Arber Zeneli and Boulaye Dia.

The referee booked two players from Reims, Nathanael Mbuku and Moussa Doumbia.

St Etienne will next travel to Lorient, while Reims will face Montpellier at home.