Michael Woods gana segunda etapa y es nuevo líder del Tour de Alpes Marítimos y Var

El canadiense Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) conquistó este sábado la segunda etapa del Tour de Alpes Marítimos y Var, disputada sobre 168,9 kilómetros en torno a Fayence (Francia).
En lo alto de la subida de Tourrettes-Fayence, superó al neerlandés Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), ganador el viernes, por dos segundos.
El ecuatoriano Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers) fue tercero.
En la general, Woods se enfundó el maillot de líder por delante de Mollema, por un segundo.
- Clasificación de la segunda etapa:
1. Michael Woods (CAN/Israel Start Up-Nation) en 4h16:54. (Media: 39,45 km/h)
2. Bauke Mollema (NED/Trek-Segafredo) a 2.
3. Jhonatan Narváez (ECU/INE) a 4.
4. David Gaudu (FRA/FDJ) a 7.
5. Alexis Vuillermoz (FRA/TDE) a 10.
6. Rudy Molard (FRA/FDJ) m.t.
7. Ben O'Connor (AUS/AG2R) a 11.
8. Jesus Herrada (ESP/COF) a 13.
9. Arjen Livyns (BEL/Bingoal) m.t.
10. Pavel Sivakov (RUS/INE) m.t.
-- Clasificación general:
1. Michael Woods (CAN/Israel Start Up-Nation) en 9h07:15. (Media: 38,68 km/h)
2. Bauke Mollema (NED/Trek-Segafredo) a 1.
3. David Gaudu (FRA/FDJ) a 7.
4. Rudy Molard (FRA/FDJ) a 10.
5. Ben O'Connor (AUS/AG2R) a 11.
6. Jesús Herrada (ESP/COF) a 13.
7. Giulio Ciccone (ITA/Trek-Segafredo) m.t.
8. Valentin Madouas (FRA/FDJ) m.t.
9. Arjen Livyns (BEL/Bingoal) m.t.
10. Nairo Quintana (COL/ARK) m.t.
