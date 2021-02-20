Marseille drop points against Nantes: 1-1 at the Stade de la Beaujoire

On Saturday, Nantes and Marseille were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade de la Beaujoire. Nantes were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Marseille, on the other hand, secured a point against Bordeaux in their previous match. At the moment, Nantes are in 18th place, with 23 points from 26 matches, while Marseille sit in 6th, with 38 points from 26.

After an uneventful first half, The second half started favourably for Nantes, following early goal from Ludovic Blas in the 50th minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, as an equalizer from a Dimitri Payet, 69 minutes in brought Marseille level. The game ended a 1-1 draw.

For Nantes Abdoul Kader Bamba, Renaud Emond and Marcus Coco came on for Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani and Imran Louza, while Marseille brought on Valere Germain, Valentin Rongier, Mickael Cuisance, Jordan Amavi and Pol Lirola to replace Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Mbacke Dieng, Luis Henrique, Boubacar Kamara, Yuto Nagatomo and Saif-Eddine Khaoui.

The referee booked Charles Traore, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Pedro Chirivella and Abdoul Kader Bamba from Nantes. Marseille had the worst of it though, with Alvaro Gonzalez seeing yellow, and Hiroki Sakai then sent off with a red.

Nantes will next travel to Nimes, while Marseille will face Lyon at home.