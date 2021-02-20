ADVISORY SPAIN-RIGHTS/RAPPER-PROTESTS

Rap singer Pablo Hasel's supporters protest his arrest in Madrid

Start: 20 Feb 2021 18:10 GMT

End: 20 Feb 2021 19:10 GMT

UNIVERSITY SQUARE, BARCELONA - Supporters of Catalan rap singer Pablo Hasel take part in a protest against his arrest following four days of protests across the country. Hasel was given a jail sentence on charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.

SCHEDULE

1800gmt - Protest starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com