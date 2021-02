ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-APPEAL

Live from outside Moscow court as Navalny attends appeal hearing

Start: 20 Feb 2021 06:45 GMT

End: 20 Feb 2021 07:46 GMT

MOSCOW - Live from outside Moscow court where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is expected to appear for appeal hearing against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to real prison term.

Schedule:

0700GMT Hearing begins

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com