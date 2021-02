ADVISORY RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-APPEAL

Navalny attends appeal hearing in Moscow court

Start: 20 Feb 2021 08:52 GMT

End: 20 Feb 2021 09:18 GMT

MOSCOW - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is expected to appear for appeal hearing against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to real prison term.

0904GMT - Live outside the court (REUTERS)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL

Source: AGENCY POOL/ REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Russia

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ RUSSIAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com