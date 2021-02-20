ADVISORY COLORADO-AIRPLANE DEBRIS/

Aerials over residential area in Colorado where plane parts fell
Start: 20 Feb 2021 21:31 GMT
End: 20 Feb 2021 22:31 GMT
COLORADO, UNITED STATES - BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, USA - Aerials over a residential neighborhood in Colorado where airplane parts have fallen from the sky. So far no reports of injuries and no confirmation on the whereabouts of the plane missing said parts.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USE USA, NO USE CNN, NO USE VOA, NO USE DIGITAL
DIGITAL: NO USE
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Disasters / Accidents
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com