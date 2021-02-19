Lyon ease past Brest with a 3-2 victory away

Lyon snatched all three points from Brest in a 3-2 victory on Friday, at the Stade Francis-Le Blé. Brest wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Lille in their previous game. Lyon, on the other hand, were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Montpellier. After today's result, Brest are currently 12th with 31 points from 26 matches, while Lyon sit in 1st, with 55 points from 26.

It was an impressive opening from Lyon, following a goal from Lucas Paqueta in the 9th minute. Later, Lyon scored again thanks to a goal from Houssem Aouar, 29 minutes in to establish the 2-0. Later, Lyon scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a penalty goal from Memphis Depay in the 44th minute just before half-time, thereby seeing the first half to a 3-0.

Brest started the second half on an intensified spirit, thanks to Brendan Chardonnet opening the scoring, 53 minutes in. Later, Brest scored again and hit back thanks to a goal from Irvin Cardona, 74 minutes in. The game ended with a 3-2 victory for Lyon.

For Brest, Julien Faussurier, Gaetan Charbonnier, Jeremy Le Douaron and Bandiougou Fadiga came on for Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi and Memphis Depay, while Lyon brought on Maxence Caqueret, Tino Kadewere, Maxwel Cornet and Islam Slimani to replace Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi and Memphis Depay.

There were bookings for Haris Belkebla and Christophe Herelle from Brest and Mattia De Sciglio for Lyon.

Lyon and Brest will next play away to Marseille and Monaco respectively.