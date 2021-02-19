ADVISORY BRITAIN-ROYALS/HOSPITAL

Exterior of Hospital where Prince Philip has been admitted

Start: 19 Feb 2021 12:55 GMT

End: 19 Feb 2021 14:09 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE, THIS WILL BE A MIXTURE OF TWO SIGNALS - UK POOL (BACK ENTRANCE), REUTERS (FRONT ENTRANCE)**

LONDON, ENGLAND - Exterior of the King Edward VII Hospital where Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip, has been admitted as a precautionary measure, according to Buckingham Palace.

0841GMT - Range Rover outside hospital (UK POOL)

0916GMT - REUTERS (ACCESS ALL)

0930GMT - UK POOL

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com