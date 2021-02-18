Cubanos vuelven a la tierra para sobrevivir sin turistas en tiempos de Covid

SHOTLIST Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV SOUNDBITE 1- Carlos Millo, owner of a private house for rent and farmer (male, 45 years old, Spanish, 11 sec): "There was a certain moment that there were tourists who did not have rooms in Viñales, there is an anecdote of some tourists who stayed in the park to sleep because they wanted to be in Viñales." "Hubo un momento determinado que hubo turistas que no tuvieron habitaciones en Viñales, hay una anécdota de unos turistas que se quedaron en el parque a dormir porque querían estar en Viñales" Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 28, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV -Wide Shot A bus passing through the central avenue of Viñales town -Wide Shot Central square of Viñales town -Wide Shot Empty benches in the central square of Viñales town Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 28, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV -Extreme wide shot Peasants working the land -Wide shot Peasants working the land -Mid shot Eduardo Hernandez collecting tobacco leaves -Close up Hands of Eduardo Hernandez collecting tobacco leaves Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV SOUNDBITE 2- Carlos Millo, owner of a private house for rent and farmer (male, 45 years old, Spanish, 14 sec): "Many Americans began to arrive, North Americans from the United States, many people came from there, there was an opening by Obama who visited Havana, he was one of the first Americans to visit us and good relations were made" "Comenzaron a entrar muchos americanos, norteamericanos de los Estados Unidos, vino mucha gente de ahí, hubo una apertura de Obama que visitó la Habana, fue uno de los primeros americanos que nos visitó y se hicieron buenas relaciones" Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV - Mid Shot Carlos Millo cleaning a poster of room for rent in his house - Wide Shot Yusmani Garcia riding of his horse cart along a Viñales path Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV SOUNDBITE 3- Yusmani Garcia, Tour guide and blacksmith (male, 45 years old, Spanish, 12 sec): "In Viñales, by tradition, because of the geographical position we have, because of the mountainous areas, since I have use of reason and knowledge, it has been a tourist area" "En Viñales, por tradición, por la posición geográfica que tenemos, por las zonas montañosas, desde que tengo uso y razón y conocimiento, ha sido una zona turística" Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV SOUNDBITE 4- Yusmani Garcia, Tour guide and blacksmith (male, 45 years old, Spanish, 11 sec): "Since the presence of tourists in our territory was greater, everyone saw the possibility of a better life and a better source of income for the family." Vinales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV - Wide Shot Mogotes (Mountains) of Viñales valley - Wide Shot Yusmani Garcia riding of his horse cart along a Viñales path - PAN Left Yusmani Garcia riding of his horse cart along a Viñales path - Extreme Wide Shot Viñales valley Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 28, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV - Close up Hands of a woman working with tobacco leaves - Close up Woman working with tobacco leaves Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV SOUNDBITE 5 - Yusmani Garcia, Tour guide and blacksmith (male, 45 years old, Spanish, 13 sec): "Thus there were already more sources of employment, economic improvements, we could say that when tourism disappeared due to the pandemic we were left with our hands folded" "Así ya habían más fuentes de empleo, mejoras económicas, diríamos que cuando desapareció el turismo por la pandemia nos quedamos con las manos cruzadas" Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 28, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV -Wide Shot Viñales houses with room rental signs Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV -Wide Shot Woman making the bed Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 28, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV -Wide Shot Inhabitants of Viñales riding bicycle near a cafeteria with a Cuban flag SOUNDBITE 6 - Yusmani Garcia, Tour guide and blacksmith (male, 45 years old, Spanish, 11 sec): "There are several blacksmiths who have had to go back to do jobs that they used to do, but with the improvements of working in tourism they had stopped doing, now they have had to turn back, for example I" "Hay varios herreros que han tenido que elaborar trabajos que antiguamente lo hicieron, pero con las mejoras de trabajar en el turismo lo habían echado a un lado, han tenido que virar atrás, por ejemplo mi caso" Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 28, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV -Mid Shot Yusmani Garcia forging a horseshoe -Close up Yusmani Garcia forging a horseshoe -Close up Flame of fire in a metal forge -Mid Shot Yusmani Garcia forging a horseshoe Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 28, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV SOUNDBITE 7 - Yusmani Garcia, Tour guide and blacksmith (male, 45 years old, Spanish, 8 sec): "With the work with all the irons every day, I have a lot of calluses but hey, that is life" "Con la tolerancia (el trabajo) con todos los hierros a cada día, tengo muchos callos pero bueno, cosas de la vida" Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 28, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV -Close up Hands of Yusmani Garcia Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 28, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV SOUNDBITE 8- Eduardo Hernandez, owner of a tobacco farm (male, 52 years old, Spanish, 7 sec): "This has been a school for Viñales, without any problem of any kind that people needed to know that they had to work the farm." Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 28, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV SOUNDBITE 9 - Eduardo Hernandez, owner of a tobacco farm (male, 52 years old, Spanish, 5 sec):"If there are no farmers, towns cannot exist " "Si no hay campesinos no pueden existir los pueblos" Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 28, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV -Wide Shot Farmer digging -Wide Shot Peasants working the land Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV SOUNDBITE 10 - Carlos Millo, owner of a private house for rent and farmer (male, 45 years old, Spanish, 11 sec): "More than 80 percent of the population of Viñales was engaged in tourism directly or indirectly and we have had to return to the land, to cultivate" "Más del 80 por ciento de la población de Viñales se dedicaba al turismo directa o indirectamente y hemos tenido que regresar a la tierra, a cultivar." Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV - Wide Shot Carlos Millo going out to work the land at dawn - Wide Shot Carlos Millo going to his plot of land with a wheelbarrow Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV -Close up Carlos Millo removing stones from his plot of land -Wide Shot Carlos Millo removing stones from his plot of land Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV SOUNDBITE 11- Carlos Millo, owner of a private house for rent and farmer (male, 45 years old, Spanish, 8 sec): "What we are going to do on the land is going to be for self-consumption, we are going to have perhaps a basic monetary income, nothing more than that." "Lo que vamos a hacer en la tierra va a ser para autoconsumo, vamos a tener tal vez una entrada monetaria básica, nada más que eso." Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV -Close up Carlos Millo working the land Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV SOUNDBITE 17 - Carlos Millo, owner of a private house for rent and farmer (male, 45 years old, Spanish, 8 sec): "I want to do a combination between tourism and this so that people who are going to visit us again see what we did in the pandemic." "Quiero hacer una combinación entre el turismo y esto para que también vean las personas que nos van a visitar nuevamente lo que hicimos en la pandemia." Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV -Mid Shot Carlos Millo working the land -Wide Shot Carlos Millo walking with his horse behind Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 28, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV -Wide shot Oxen cart transporting peasants who collect tobacco leaves Viñales, Pinar del Rio, CUBA, January 29, 2021 SOURCE: AFPTV -Wide Shot Shadow of Carlos Millo walking behind the cloth that delimits his plot of land