A winter storm bears down on NY's Time Square

Start: 18 Feb 2021 15:30 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2021 16:30 GMT

NEW YORK CITY - View of Times Square as a winter storm bears down on the U.S. East Coast.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Weather

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com