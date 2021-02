ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/MARS-LANDING

NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars

Start: 18 Feb 2021 19:00 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2021 20:00 GMT

JEZERO CRATOR, MARS - NASA's Perseverance rover is expected to land on Mars' Jezero Crater in search of ancient microbial life.

SCHEDULE:

1915GMT - Mars 2020 Perserverance landing coverage. Landing at approximately 2115GMT

2230GMT - Mars 2020 Perserverance post-landing coverage

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

