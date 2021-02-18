ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

WHO head gives news conference on Covid-19

Start: 18 Feb 2021 13:28 GMT

End: 18 Feb 2021 14:47 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic with guest Keith Rowley, prime minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO RESALE

DIGITAL: NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com