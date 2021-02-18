ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMAN-CZECH BORDER

Seehofer visits German-Czech border where trucks are queuing
Start: 18 Feb 2021 11:54 GMT
End: 18 Feb 2021 13:00 GMT
GOTTLEUBA - The German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and the State Interior Minister for Saxony, Roland Woeller visit the German-Czech border, where queues of trucks have resulted from Germany closing the border due to increases in cases of the UK variant of coronavirus.
