Marseille take all 3 points, after 3-2 victory against Nice

Marseille enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Nice at the Orange Velodrome on Wednesday. Marseille wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Bordeaux in their previous game whilst Nice were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against PSG. As it stands, Marseille are in 6th place, with 37 points from 11 matches, while Nice sit in 14th, with 29 points from 11.

It was an impressive opening from Marseille, with a goal from Alvaro Gonzalez, 14 minutes in. Later, Marseille scored again thanks to a goal from Saif-Eddine Khaoui in the 42nd minute to establish the 2-0. However, Nice just before half-time hit back following a Amine Gouiri goal, which saw the first half end 2-1.

The second half started favourably for Marseille, beginning with a new goal from Saif-Eddine Khaoui, scoring his second goal in minute 53. Nice pull-back thanks to a goal from Malik Sellouki in the 87th minute just before the final whistle to establish the 3-2 to hand victory to the hosts.

For Marseille, Valere Germain, Florian Thauvin, Valentin Rongier and Jordan Amavi came on for Alexis Trouillet, Pierre Lees-Melou, Rony Lopes and Hicham Boudaoui, while Nice brought on Morgan Schneiderlin, Dan Ndoye, Malik Sellouki and Kephren Thuram Ulien to replace Alexis Trouillet, Pierre Lees-Melou, Rony Lopes and Hicham Boudaoui.

There were bookings for Boubacar Kamara and Hiroki Sakai from Marseille and Pierre Lees-Melou for Nice.

Marseille will next play Nantes away, with Nice facing Metz at home.