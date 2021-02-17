Liverpool v RB Leipzig 2-0: Home return to follow after Liverpool secure valuable away victory

Liverpool takes the lead in the play-off of eighth finals after win 2-0 against Leipzig during the match held this Tuesday at Puskás Aréna. RB Leipzig came from occupying 2nd position in the group stage with 12 points; the away team, for its part, finished in 1st place in the group D with 13 points. After the match dispute Liverpool is in the lead over RB Leipzig, which will have the added difficulty of trying to ride away from home.

After a goalless first half, Liverpool started the second half on an intensified spirit, beginning with a goal from Salah, 53 minutes in. Later, Liverpool took the lead with a goal form a goal from Mané, 58 minutes in to hand victory to the visitors.

Both managers used all substitutions. For RB Leipzig Poulsen, Orban and Hee-Chan came on for Haidara, Mukiele and Kampl, while Liverpool brought on Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Williams to replace Firmino, Thiago and Salah.

There were bookings for Haidara, Mukiele, Nkunku, Angeliño and Dani Olmo from Leipzig and Kabak and Henderson for Liverpool.

Despite the advantage Liverpool on the way, you will have to wait for the return match that will take place in the stadium Liverpool to meet the winner.