Champions League - Pressure eased for PSG in home return fixture - after securing the victory against Barcelona

PSG takes the lead in the knockout after beat this Tuesday at the Nou Camp against Barca by a score of 4-1. Barcelona came from occupying 2nd position in the group stage with 15 points, while the away team took the 1st place of the group H with a total of 12 points. With this result, PSG gets an important advantage after beating away from home, while Barcelona you will have to try harder if you want to move to the next stage of the championship.

Barcelona started well as, with Messi opening the scoring in the 27th minute. However, their lead was short lived, with an equalizer from a Mbappé in the 32nd minute brought PSG level. The first half ended 1-1.

PSG continued to apply pressure the second half and were rewarded, with another goal from Mbappé, 65 minutes in. Later, PSG scored again thanks to a goal from Kean, 70 minutes in to establish the 3-1. Later, PSG scored again and increased their advantage thanks to a new goal from Mbappé, completing a hat trick in the 85th minute just before the final whistle to hand victory to the visitors.

For Barca, Mingueza, Pjanić, Riqui Puig, Trincão and Braithwaite came on for Gueye, Verratti, Kean and Florenzi, while PSG brought on Herrera, Draxler, Pereira and Kehrer to replace Gueye, Verratti, Kean and Florenzi.

The referee booked Gueye for PSG.

On 10 de March We will know who will qualify: it will be decided in the return match that will face both teams again in the stadium PSG.