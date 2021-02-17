ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/CASINO-IMPLOSION --TIMES APPROX

Implosion of Trump's former casino in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ - Just after former U.S. President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the deadly storming of the Capitol, Atlantic City officials invited the public to watch the implosion of his former casino, now a blighted oceanfront building.
