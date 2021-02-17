ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Milwaukee
Start: 17 Feb 2021 00:25 GMT
End: 17 Feb 2021 00:52 GMT
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Milwaukee to participate in a live CNN town hall.
0030GMT AF1 arrival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. General Mitchell International Airport. **US NETWORK POOL - LIVE**
0100GMT CNN Town Hall. Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. **NO COVER**
0250GMT AF1 departure from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. General Mitchell International Airport. **US NETWORK POOL - LIVE**
0530GMT Arrival. Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. **US NETWORK POOL – LIVE**
0550GMT Arrival. White House. **US NETWORK POOL – TAPE PLAYBACK*
