ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Milwaukee

Start: 17 Feb 2021 00:25 GMT

End: 17 Feb 2021 00:52 GMT

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Joe Biden arrives in Milwaukee to participate in a live CNN town hall.

0030GMT AF1 arrival in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. General Mitchell International Airport. **US NETWORK POOL - LIVE**

0100GMT CNN Town Hall. Pabst Theater, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. **NO COVER**

0250GMT AF1 departure from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. General Mitchell International Airport. **US NETWORK POOL - LIVE**

0530GMT Arrival. Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. **US NETWORK POOL – LIVE**

0550GMT Arrival. White House. **US NETWORK POOL – TAPE PLAYBACK*

