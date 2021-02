ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/ISS-NEW TIME

Russian cargo craft arrives at ISS

Start: 17 Feb 2021 06:30 GMT

End: 17 Feb 2021 06:30 GMT

SPACE - The Russian Progress 77 cargo ship arrives at the International Space Station.

SCHEDULE:

0530GMT - Scheduled rendezvous

0620GMT - Docking

PLEASE NOTE: TIME / DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

DIGITAL: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY / DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO

Source: NASA TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: In space

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com